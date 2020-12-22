Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Peloton, Sportsman’s Warehouse rise; CarMax, Fitbit fall

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Peloton, up $16.82 to $161.21

The high-tech exercise bike maker said it would buy Precor, a maker of fitness equipment, for $420 million.

Sportsman’s Warehouse, up $5.01 to $17.66

The company agreed to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group, parent company of Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, for $18 a share in cash.

CarMax, down $8.13 to $92.33

The operator of used-car dealerships said sales trended downward toward the end of the quarter as coronavirus cases mounted.

Fitbit, down 37 cents to $6.87

Australia’s competition regulator delayed for three months its decision on Google’s plan to buy the fitness gadget maker.

Cavalo Growers, down $5.91 to $66.36

The distributor of avocados and other produce reported earnings and revenue that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.

Clearwater Paper, up $2.21 to $36.81

The maker of tissue and other products raised its estimate for fourth-quarter earnings.

        Read more Business News news.

Equity Residential, down 1 cent to $57.85

The real estate investment trust sold a 679-unit apartment comples in San Diego for $312.5 million.

Fortinet Solutions, up $6.19 to $152.15

Technology companies had some of the biggest gains in the market.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station