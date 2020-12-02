On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Salesforce, JetBlue fall; Patterson, NetApp rise

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 4:21 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Salesforce.com Inc., down $20.57 to $220.78.

The business software pioneer is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion.

NetApp Inc., up $5.07 to $59.23.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

The data storage company’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue handily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Box Inc., down $1.63 to $16.91.

The online storage provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Visa Inc., down $1.02 to $210.18.

The global payments processor said volume growth in the U.S. slowed in November.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 45 cents to $14.97.

The airline is raising about half a billion dollars in a stock offering priced at a discount to its previous closing price.

FuboTV Inc., up 66 cents to $27.40.

        Read more Business News news.

The live sports streaming platform is buying Balto Sports, which makes fantasy sports software.

Tredegar Corp., up $4.96 to $21.55.

The maker of plastic films for packaging is paying out $200 million to investors via special dividend.

Patterson Companies Inc., up $4.26 to $31.96.

The medical supplies maker reported surprisingly good second-quarter profits and revenue.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game