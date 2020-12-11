On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sanofi, Vail Resorts fall; Disney, Costco rise

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 4:23 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Qualcomm Inc., down $11.47 to $144.28.

Apple is developing a cellular modem for its devices, which could replace those made by its current supplier Qualcomm, according to media reports.

Sanofi, down $1.91 to $47.83.

The drugmaker and partner GlaxoSmithKline said their potential COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until late next year.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $13.46 to $277.98.

The ski resort operator reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc., down 3 cents to $7.04.

The meal-kit seller told investors that it expects to surpass its previous financial forecasts for the fourth quarter.

Cerner Corp., up 54 cents to $74.51.

The health care technology company raised its quarterly dividend by 22%.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $2.31 to $375.10.

The warehouse club operator beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

MetLife Inc., down 36 cents to $47.19.

The insurer is selling its home and auto insurance business to Farmers Group for nearly $4 billion.

The Walt Disney Co., up $21.03 to $175.72.

The entertainment company gave investors an encouraging update on its streaming service and subscriber growth.

