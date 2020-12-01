On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Sephora to take over cosmetics in Kohl’s stores

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
December 1, 2020 10:08 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Sephora will be replacing all cosmetics areas at Kohl’s with 2,500 square foot shops, starting with 200 locations late next year.

It will expand to at least 850 stores by 2023.

The Sephora’s online beauty experience will launch on Kohls.com in the fall of 2021. The deal appears to upend Sephora’s 14-year exclusive relationship with J.C. Penney, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. It will emerge from bankruptcy after closing about a third of its stores.

The partnership announced Tuesday, stands to benefit both retailers as the coronavirus pandemic upends shopping habits. Kohl’s, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, has struggled during the pandemic and is looking to draw new and younger customers. Cosmetics chains have been hurt as people consolidate trips to stores to lower their risk exposure.

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

The Sephora shops will be at the front of Kohl’s stores.

Earlier this month, Target said it would be opening Ulta Beauty shops in more than 100 stores next year.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor