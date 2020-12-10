On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Swiss, Italians find deal to keep trains running in pandemic

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 10:30 am
1 min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in Switzerland and Italy say they’ve reached a last-moment deal to keep trains running between the two countries, after concerns over coronavirus containment threatened to almost entirely curtail cross-border rail traffic.

The Swiss railway operator said on Thursday — the day sharp cutbacks to traffic were to take effect — that longer-distance EuroCity trains would continue to operate but with lower-than-usual frequency. Regional services used mostly by commuters will require passengers to change trains.

Italian authorities say normal regional service would resume by the weekend between the Swiss region of Ticino and Italy’s Lombardy, involving 171 connections.

On Tuesday, the Swiss operator said nearly all cross-border traffic would be halted because it didn’t have the resources to enforce an Italian government decree requiring train operators to carry out temperature and document checks on passengers.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

As part of the new arrangement, Italian railway authorities will conduct the checks in two key border towns, the Swiss operator said.

European countries have expressed heightened concerns about the spread of COVID-19 during a resurgence on the continent. Switzerland has recorded high levels of transmission, but hasn’t enacted control measures that are as strict as in neighboring countries like France, Italy and Germany.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships