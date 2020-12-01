On Air: Off The Shelf
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 11:45 am
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Visible Body

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. True Skate, True Axis

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Threads from Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

2. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

3. Roof Rails, Voodoo

4. Project Makeover, Bubblegum Games LLC

5. Shortcut Run, Voodoo

6. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Walmart – Shopping & Grocery, Walmart

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar, Jacquielawson.com

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Visible Body

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Heads Up! – Trivia on the go, Warner Bros.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Shortcut Run, Voodoo

4. Project Makeover, Bubblegum Games LLC

5. Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Roof Rails, Voodoo

10. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs

