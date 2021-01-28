Trending:
American Airlines affiliate grounds planes for inspections

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 5:01 pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An American Airlines subsidiary grounded most of its planes Thursday to conduct overdue inspections of bolts that secure doors on the nose gear.

The grounding affected two models of Bombardier regional jets operated by PSA Airlines, which operates flights under the American Eagle name. PSA has 130 of the planes, and all but a few were grounded, according to American.

American said it is working with PSA and the Federal Aviation Administration to fix the issue. It said a few of the planes have returned to service but gave no precise numbers and did not offer a timetable for finishing inspections on the remaining planes.

Tracking site FlightAware.com said 200 PSA flights were canceled by midafternoon Eastern time. American said it was trying to arrange new flights for displaced customers.

PSA is based in Dayton, Ohio, and operates many American Eagle flights in the eastern United States including at American’s hub airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. American is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

