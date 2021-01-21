On Air: Federal News Network program
Bassett: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 9:17 am
BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $6.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 65 cents.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $118.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $10.4 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $385.9 million.

Bassett shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

