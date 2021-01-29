Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Booz Allen: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 6:58 am
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $144.4 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per share.

Booz Allen shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard continues supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security at US Capitol