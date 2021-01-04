On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Brookfield to take real estate division private for $5.9B

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 8:41 am
Brookfield Asset Management is paying $5.9 billion to buy the remaining units of its real estate division that it doesn’t already own and take it private.

Brookfield Property Partners unitholders can choose $16.50 in cash per unit, 0.40 Brookfield Class A shares, or 0.66 of Brookfield Property preferred units with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit.

Brookfield Asset Management, which is based in Canada, has approximately $575 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit.

