On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Capital Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 9:04 am
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.8 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $145.1 million.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Capital Bancorp shares have climbed 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support