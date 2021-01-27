Trending:
C&F: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 10:56 am
TOANO, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8 million.

The Toano, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.91 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.1 million, or $6.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $138.9 million.

C&F shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

