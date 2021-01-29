On Air: Business of Government Hour
Chevron, Johnson & Johnson fall; Novavax, Skyworks rise

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 4:15 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Novavax Inc., up $86.93 to $220.94.

The biotechnology company released encouraging results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Robert Half International Inc., up $2.70 to $67.50.

The staffing firm’s fourth-quarter profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $9.46 to $169.25.

The chipmaker blew away Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Western Digital Corp., up $3.78 to $56.43.

The maker of hard drives reported strong data storage demand and beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

Eli Lilly and Co., down $2.15 to $207.97.

The pharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter profit surged with help from sales of its antibody treatment for COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson, down $6.03 to $163.13.

The pharmaceutical company’s potential single-shot COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t appear as strong as some of its two-shot rivals.

Chevron Corp., down $3.82 to $85.20.

The oil company’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than analysts’ had forecast.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., down $10.23 to $85.17.

The defense contractor reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue and lowered its own revenue growth expectations.

