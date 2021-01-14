On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 4:23 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 66 cents to $53.57 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 36 cents to $56.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.62 a gallon. February natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $3.50 to $1,851.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 23 cents to $25.80 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.66 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.79 Japanese yen from 103.89. The euro was unchanged at $1.2155.

