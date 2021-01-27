Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 3:56 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 24 cents to $52.85 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 10 cents to $55.81 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $1.58 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.61 a gallon. February natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $6 to $1,844.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 15 cents to $25.39 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.16 Japanese yen from 103.65 yen. The euro rose to $1.2099 from $1.2167.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine