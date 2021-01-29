On Air: Business of Government Hour
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 4:16 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 14 cents to $52.20 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 35 cents to $55.88 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 1 cent to $1.57 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $1.60 a gallon. March natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $9.40 to 1847.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 99 cents to $26.91 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to 3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.75 Japanese yen from 104.24 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.2132.

