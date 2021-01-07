On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 3:40 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 20 cents to $50.83 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 8 cents to $54.38 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.54 a gallon. February natural gas also rose 1 cent to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $5 to $1,913.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 22 cents to $27.26 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.87 Japanese yen from 103.14. The euro fell to $1.2268 from $1.2307.

