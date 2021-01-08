On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 3:52 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.41 to $52.24 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose $1.61 to $55.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 6 cents to $1.54 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.58 a gallon. February natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $78.20 to $1,835.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell $2.62 to $24.64 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.67 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.93 Japanese yen from 103.87. The euro fell to $1.2212 from $1.2268.

