On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 3:26 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 1 cent to $52.25 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 33 cents to $55.66 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $1.52 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.57 a gallon. February natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $15.40 to $1,850.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 65 cents to $25.28 an ounce and March copper fell 11 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.16 Japanese yen from 103.93. The euro fell to $1.2163 from $1.2212.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration