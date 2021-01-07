On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

COVID-19 vaccine contender CureVac links up with Bayer

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 3:21 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A German company that is in the advanced stages of producing a vaccine against COVID-19 is linking up with pharmaceutical giant Bayer to help develop and distribute the product.

CureVac, based in the German city of Tuebingen, said last month that it expects first results by the end of March from its phase 3 clinical study of the mRNA-based vaccine candidate called CVnCoV.

CureVac began development last January. A statement from the company and Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer on Thursday said that Bayer “will support the further development, supply and key territory operations” for the vaccine.

Bayer will support CureVac with country operations in the European Union and “selected additional markets” and holds options to become “marketing authorization holder” in other markets outside Europe, it said.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

It added that “the companies plan to combine their strengths for CureVac to be in a position to supply hundreds of millions of CVnCoV doses around the world, once approvals are granted.”

Germany’s state-owned KfW bank last year took a 23% stake in CureVac.

Another German company, BioNTech, developed the first vaccine that was approved for use in Europe and the United States, together with U.S. company Pfizer. That vaccine is also based on mRNA technology.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Virtual Microsoft Innovative Educator:...
1|6 Learn to use Power BI to Create...
1|6 VM-Series on Microsoft Azure - Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Arizona National Guard members fill bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens