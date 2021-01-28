On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Czech brewer Budvar hits record as people drink more at home

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 6:06 am
< a min read
      

PRAGUE (AP) — Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, increased output to a record last year, when the pandemic saw people drink less in bars and more at home.

Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 125-year-old state-owned brewery, said Thursday that its output rose 3% to 1.73 million hectoliters (45.7 million gallons) in 2020.

The brewer’s exports were up almost 3.5% last year, director Petr Dvorak said.

Budvar sells its beer in some 80 countries and Germany, one of its key markets, grew particularly strongly in 2020. Revenues also hit a record last year, growing 1% from 2.8 billion crowns ($130 million) in 2019. It did not release profit figures.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Demand for its beer in tanks and barrels declined last year as bars and restaurants were closed for a long time but Budvar was able to meet rising demand for bottled beer, it said.

The brewer has been expanding in recent years to be able to produce over 2 billion hectoliters of beer a year. That investment made it possible to react to “dramatic” changes on the markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine