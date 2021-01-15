On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Dollar higher

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:50 am
The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.27 Canadian dollars, up from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.84 Mexican pesos, also up from late Thursday.

