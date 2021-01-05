On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
Dollar lower

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 3:11 pm
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.27 Canadian dollars, down from late Monday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.86 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday.

