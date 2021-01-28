On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 3:48 pm
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.28 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Wednesday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.18 Mexican pesos, down from late Wednesday.

