Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 3:39 pm
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.28 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.54 Mexican pesos, up from late Thursday.

