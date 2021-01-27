On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Eagle Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 4:54 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $38.9 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $104.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $91.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $132 million, or $4.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $367.3 million.

Eagle Bancorp shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.21, a decline of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

