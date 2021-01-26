Trending:
First Community Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 4:47 pm
BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.6 million.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.9 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $138.4 million.

First Community Bancshares shares have risen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

