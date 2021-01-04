Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Ford replaces Mark LaNeve as US sales and marketing chief

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 2:55 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is replacing its longtime U.S. sales and marketing chief.

The company said Monday that Mark LaNeve is leaving the position to pursue the next chapter of his professional life.

He’ll be replaced as vice president of sales in the U.S. and Canada by 25-year company veteran Andrew Frick, who now is director of U.S. sales.

The 61-year-old LaNeve was a former marketing chief at General Motors and was behind the popular “mayhem” television ads when he worked in marketing at Allstate Insurance.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

He was hired by Ford in 2015.

Ford said Frick has extensive experience across Ford and Lincoln brands in the U.S., Asia, the Caribbean and Central America.

Ford sales were down 17.5% through October due largely to springtime factory shutdowns forced by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company said LaNeve increased market share during his tenure, leaving a strong foundation.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|8 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|8 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill