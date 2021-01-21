On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

FVCBankcorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Thursday reported net income of $5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $17.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.5 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.5 million.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

FVCBankcorp shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.57, a fall of almost 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FVCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FVCB

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|25 National 8(a) Association Virtual Day...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s