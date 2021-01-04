On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Genworth, Ford fall; Tesla, Magellan Health rise

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $24.10 to $729.77.

The electric car maker’s annual sales surged as it delivered nearly 500,000 vehicles during the year.

Roku Inc., down $14.12 to $317.90.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

The maker of digital media players is considering buying Quibi’s content catalog, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ford Motor Co., down 27 cents to $8.52.

The auto maker pulled out of a planned joint venture with India-based car maker Mahindra & Mahindra.

Magellan Health Inc., up $10.80 to $93.64.

Centene is buying the managed health care company for about $2.2 billion.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $1.39 to $53.75.

The dental products company is buying Byte for about $1 billion.

FLIR Systems Inc., up $8.41 to $52.24.

        Read more Business News news.

Teledyne Technologies is buying the maker of thermal imaging cameras and sensors for about $8 billion.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., up 10 cents to $18.19.

PSA Peugeot shareholders overwhelmingly approved a merger with the car maker.

Genworth Financial Inc., down $1.09 to $2.69.

The financial services company’s merger with China Oceanwide Holdings is delayed.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|8 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|8 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill