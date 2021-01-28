On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Germany’s Commerzbank to cut 10,000 jobs, slash branches

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 10:37 am
< a min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Commerzbank said Thursday that management proposed to cut 10,000 jobs under a restructuring program aiming to increase digitalization, slash branches and cut annual costs.

The company said in a statement to investors that the cuts would affect every third job at the bank in Germany. Increased use of digital technology would enable shrinking the branch network from 790 to 450. Costs would be lowered by 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion), or around 20% by 2024.

It said revenues were expected to remain stable as the bank puts profitability ahead of growth.

“The bank intends to focus and digitalise its business model, considerably reduce costs in all areas, and significantly increase its profitability by 2024,” the statement said. “Going forward, the bank will consistently put profitability before growth, in particular when it comes to the efficient use of capital or adequate pricing of products and services.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

The plan is to be discussed by the board of directors on Feb. 3 and details are to be presented at the bank’s annual results news conference on Feb. 11.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine