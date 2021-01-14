How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

A late slide in several Big Tech stocks left major U.S. indexes lower Thursday, even as small-company stocks marched to another record high.
The S&P 500 was weighed down by losses in Apple, Microsoft and other huge tech companies. Those losses outweighed gains in banks, industrials and other sectors. Treasury yields rose.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 14.30 points, or 0.4%, to 3,795.54.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 68.95 points, or 0.2%, to 30,991.52.
The Nasdaq composite dropped 16.31 points, or 0.1%, to 13,112.64.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 43.38 points, or 2.1%, 2,155.35.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 29.14 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is down 106.45 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 89.34 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 63.69 points, or 3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 39.47 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is up 385.04 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 224.36 points, or 1.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 180.49 points, or 9.1%.
