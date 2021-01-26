How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Tuesday after spending most of the day in the red as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against growing concerns about the pandemic.

The S&P 500 lost 0.1%, pulled down by losses in banks and industrial companies. Gains for some Big Tech companies like Amazon and Facebook helped keep the losses in check. Small-company stocks fell more than other parts of the market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.74 points, or 0.1%, to 3,849.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.96 points, or 0.1%, to 30,937.04.

The Nasdaq fell 9.93 points, or 0.1%, to 13,626.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.42 points, or 0.6%, to 2,149.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.15 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 59.94 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 83 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.90 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 93.55 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 330.56 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 737.78 points, or 5.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 175 points, or 8.9%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.