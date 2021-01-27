On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Howard Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 4:52 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.5 million.

The bank, based in Baltimore, said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17 million, or 91 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $86 million.

Howard Bancorp shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.60, a fall of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBMD

