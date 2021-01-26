Trending:
K12: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 4:40 pm
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $24.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The online education company posted revenue of $376.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, K12 said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.53 billion.

K12 shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.99, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

