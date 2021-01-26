Trending:
Lockheed: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 7:44 am
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.79 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $6.38 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $6.38 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $17.03 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.83 billion, or $24.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $65.4 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings in the range of $26 to $26.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $67.1 billion to $68.5 billion.

Lockheed shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased nearly 3%. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

