Northwest Biotherapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 7:41 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Friday reported a loss of $194.1 million in its third quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were 7 cents per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $216,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.32. A year ago, they were trading at 21 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBO

