NVR: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 9:24 am
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $305 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $76.93 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $901.2 million, or $230.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.33 billion.

NVR shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

