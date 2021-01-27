On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Old Point Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 7:55 pm
< a min read
      

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $545,000.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.4 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.4 million.

Old Point Financial shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.22, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

