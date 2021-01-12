Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Rescuers seek to free 22 following China mine explosion

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 5:09 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers are seeking to free 22 Chinese workers trapped underground for more than two days following an explosion at a partially built gold mine in the country’s east, state media reported Tuesday.

Some 300 rescuers were seeking to clear obstructions to reach the workers, whose condition remains unknown, the reports said.

The mine in the eastern province of Shandong was under construction at the time of the explosion. The cause of the blast has not been announced.

Mine managers did not report the explosion to authorities in the city of Yantai until Monday evening.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

China’s mining industry focused on coal used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year from explosions, floods and gas leaks. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago, boosting supervision and closing most smaller, more dangerous operations.

Accidents still occur relatively frequently, however, including two in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing last year that killed 39 miners.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration