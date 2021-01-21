On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sandy Spring Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 7:33 am
OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $56.7 million.

The bank, based in Olney, Maryland, said it had earnings of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.02 per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $144 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $132.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $97 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $465.9 million.

Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

