Southern National Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 5:14 pm
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $39.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.3 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $117.1 million.

Southern National Bancorp shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.99, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONA

