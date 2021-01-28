On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
T. Rowe: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 7:33 am
BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $762.2 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $3.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.89 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.31 billion, or $9.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.21 billion.

T. Rowe shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

