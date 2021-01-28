On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
TowneBank: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 8:51 am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) _ TowneBank (TOWN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.1 million.

The Portsmouth, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $187.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $171.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $145.5 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $664.3 million.

TowneBank shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOWN

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

