On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

US durable goods orders show modest 0.2% December gain

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
January 27, 2021 8:56 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a modest 0.2% in December, held back by a big drop in the volatile aircraft sector. A key category that tracks business investment decisions slowed.

The rise in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed much stronger increases of 1.2% November and 1.8% in October, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Orders for commercial aircraft, hard hit because of the sharp drop in air travel during the pandemic fell 51.8% in December.

A category that covers business investment plans rose 0.6% but this was slower than gains in the previous two months.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support