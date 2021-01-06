Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Walgreens to sell drug wholesale business for $6.5B

By TOM MURPHY
January 6, 2021 8:06 am
< a min read
      

Walgreens Boots Alliance will sell its pharmaceutical wholesale business to AmerisourceBergen in $6.5 billion cash and stock deal.

Pharmaceutical wholesalers essentially act as middlemen, purchasing drugs from manufacturers and then distributing them to customers like drugstore chains.

Walgreens says it will now have the flexibility to invest in and focus on its retail business which, like others, has been rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AmerisourceBergen will pay nearly $6.3 billion in cash and two million shares of its common stock for Walgreens’ Alliance Healthcare business, the companies said Wednesday.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

The companies will also extend their U.S. distribution agreement by three years, until 2029.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp., based in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, jumped more than 6% in early trading. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., based in Deerfield, Illinois, climbed more than 2%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill