Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil fall; Thermo Fisher, Axon rise

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 4:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.42 to $47.89.

The energy company’s stock slipped as oil prices fell.

Progress Software Corp., down $4.67 to $44.14.

The business software maker gave investors a disappointing first-quarter profit and revenue forecast.

Ideanomics Inc., down 12 cents to $3.18.

The electric vehicle-investor delivered an encouraging fourth-quarter sales report.

Axon Enterprise Inc., up $1.13 to $150.77.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras renewed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $6.23 to $503.14.

The maker of scientific instruments is buying the viral vector manufacturing unit of life sciences company Novasep.

Gap Inc., down 33 cents to $22.06.

A weak government retail sales report for December weighed on the clothing and accessories sector.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $2.71 to $32.04.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender fell short of Wall Street forecasts for a key revenue measure.

Citigroup Inc., down $4.78 to $64.23.

The bank’s steep drop in revenue was even worse than analysts expected.

