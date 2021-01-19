On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Western Union, Coherent rise; PetMed, NOV fall

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Western Union Co., up 44 cents to $22.37.

The money transfer company will offer its services at Walmart locations across the U.S.

NOV Inc., down 87 cents to $13.88.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

The oil and gas industry supplier warned investors that revenue and profits for 2020 will fall short of its forecasts.

FMC Corp., down $3.48 to $116.57.

The chemicals manufacturer trimmed its fourth-quarter financial forecasts because of supply chain disruptions.

Coherent Inc., up $45.06 to $197.01.

Lumentum is buying the laser maker for about $5.7 billion in cash-and-stock.

Lithium Americas Corp., up $6.29 to $26.82.

The lithium mining company received U.S. regulatory approval for a mine in Nevada.

PetMed Express Inc., down $4.40 to $30.33.

        Read more Business News news.

The veterinary pharmacy’s fiscal third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

MGM Resorts International, up 73 cents to $30.53.

The casino operator abandoned an effort to buy U.K.-based sports betting company Entain.

General Motors Co., up $4.87 to $54.84.

The automaker is partnering with Microsoft for the development of self-driving vehicles.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Army Virtual Tactical Day Serving Fort...
1|20 Do More with Less
1|20 Introduction to Power BI
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain