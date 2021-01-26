On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S.

By Associated Press
January 26, 2021 12:51 pm
< a min read
      

Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.

Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage.

According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers as well as a number of Google services, Facebook and other major sites.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth