2U: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 4:50 pm
LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $215.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $216.5 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $774.5 million.

2U expects full-year revenue in the range of $910 million to $945 million.

2U shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.17, a rise of 95% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWOU

